Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 5/05/25

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia -a pair of GA tix for the Eagles Autism event on July 13th at Morey’s Pier…

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia -a pair of GA tix for the Eagles Autism event on July 13th at Morey's Pier amusement rides, and Raging Waters water park.

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to Tom Papa at Kimmel Center: Marian Anderson Hall on Saturday, November 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday May 9th

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Whose Live Anyway at the Keswick Theatre on Saturday October 11th (10/11). Tickets go on sale this Friday 4/25 at KeswickTheatre.com

prize
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
primo
ContestsWin A $50 Gift Card To Primo’sEric Simon
Whose Live Anyway - Keswick
ContestsWin Tickets to Whose Live AnywayEric Simon
Tusk at the Keswick
ContestsWin Tickets To Tusk: Classic Fleetwood Mac TributeEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect