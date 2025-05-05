Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 5/05/25
Lame Ass Trivia -a pair of GA tix for the Eagles Autism event on July 13th at Morey's Pier amusement rides, and Raging Waters water park.
Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to Tom Papa at Kimmel Center: Marian Anderson Hall on Saturday, November 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday May 9th
D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Whose Live Anyway at the Keswick Theatre on Saturday October 11th (10/11). Tickets go on sale this Friday 4/25 at KeswickTheatre.com