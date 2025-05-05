Scorpions’ Klaus Meine Dealing with Illness Impacting His Ability to Sing

Contests
Scorpions have hit a bit of a hiccup on the road. They've been forced to cancel or postpone their past three shows due to singer Klaus Meine dealing with an illness.

In a statement from the band over the weekend, they said, "It is with further regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Quito tonight, May 3rd. Klaus has still not recovered from the virus that forced the recent Buenos Aires and Bogota cancellations for Scorpions and was diagnosed with a bacterial bronchitis, which caused his unfortunately [sic] inability to sing."

The statement concludes, "The band send their deepest apologies to all their loyal fans in Ecuador and are again extremely disappointed not to be able to play in one of their favourite countries. They’ll make every effort to return to Ecuador and South America in the future."

This statement was shared across the various official Scorpions social media channels. Some fans were a little annoyed, with one commenting on Facebook, "It's understandable, but at the same time, if you know beforehand that you can't play the tour, it'd be better to cancel the tour and not give the 'news' the same day. I hope Klaus gets better, but if you already know you can't play the next dates, don't wait that long to let the fans know."

Other fans came to the defense of Meine and the band. Another Facebook comment reads, "Geez people, Klaus was sick. If you were actual real fans, you'd be wishing him a speedy recovery. The reason why it's a late cancellation is he is trying to make some shows and testing his pipes. It's not that easy to gauge if you're going to be well enough to perform or not. Get well soon Klaus."

Currently, the next Scorpions show is set for tomorrow (May 6) in Aguascalientes, Mexico. We send our best wishes to Klaus and hope to see him back on stage soon.

