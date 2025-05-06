Win Tickets To A Screening Of “Stop Making Sense”
Listen to Tony Harris the week of 5/6-5/9 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to “Stop Making Sense” the Talking Heads concert film, hosted…
Listen to Tony Harris the week of 5/6-5/9 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to "Stop Making Sense" the Talking Heads concert film, hosted by Jerry Harrison from Talking Heads
At the Keswick Theatre on September 14th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday May 9th 5/9
One entry per day per person
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.