Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 5/12/25
Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!
Lame Ass Trivia - Pair of tickets to see The Who at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday August 21st. tickets go on sale this Friday 5/16 at 10am via ticketmaster.com
Connect 3 - pair of tickets to see the Beach Boys at Ocean City Music Pier on Monday June 23rd
D-Student Trivia - pair of tickets to "Stop Making Sense" at the Keswick Theatre on September 14th
