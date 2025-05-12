Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 5/12/25

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – Pair of tickets to see The Who at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday August 21st….

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - Pair of tickets to see The Who at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday August 21st. tickets go on sale this Friday 5/16 at 10am via ticketmaster.com

Connect 3 - pair of tickets to see the Beach Boys at Ocean City Music Pier on Monday June 23rd

D-Student Trivia - pair of tickets to "Stop Making Sense" at the Keswick Theatre on September 14th

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
