Win Bowie And Beyond Tickets
Tony Harris has you chance to win a pair of tickets the week of 5/12-5/16 To See Bowie and Beyond with Kingston & Greystarr Saturday, June 14th, 2025 – 8:00pm…
In partnership withThe Keswick Theatre
Tony Harris has you chance to win a pair of tickets the week of 5/12-5/16
To See Bowie and Beyond
with Kingston & Greystarr
Saturday, June 14th, 2025 – 8:00pm
at The Keswick Theatre
Tickets can be purchased at KeswickTheatre.com
Listen for a KEYWORD during Tony Harris' show the week of 5/12-5/16 for and enter it here for a chance to win
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.