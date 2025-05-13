Preventing Stroke

The American Heart and Stroke Associations have found one good thing to mention in a discussion on strokes: most of them are preventable.

While you can't control your age, ethnicity or family history, you can take steps to lower your chances of having a stroke.

In fact, up to 80% of strokes can be prevented through simple healthy lifestyle changes and working with your health care provider to control your stroke risk factors. The best news? It can improve your overall health and help you manage diabetes and heart disease.

Eat healthy

Stroke and other cardiovascular disease prevention begins with a good diet; high cholesterol and high blood pressure increase your chances of having a stroke. Choosing healthy foods low in saturated fats, trans fat, and cholesterol and high in fiber can help prevent high cholesterol. Limiting your salt intake can also lower your blood pressure.

For more information on healthy diet and nutrition, visit CDC's Nutrition website.

Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity also increases your risk for stroke. Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of weight relative to height to categorize adults as underweight, healthy weight, overweight, or clinically obese. If you know your weight and height the CDC offers an easy BMI calculator to allow you to determine your personal score.

Exercise

Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower your cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Adults should try for 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, such as a brisk walk, each week. Children and teens should get 1 hour of physical activity every day.

Quit smoking

Cigarette smoking greatly increases your chances of having a stroke. If you don't smoke, don't start. If you smoke, quitting will lower your risk for stroke.

Limit your alcohol intake

Alcohol can raise your blood pressure. The CDC recommends that men have no more than two drinks per day, and women no more than one per day.

Get a checkup

Talk with your doctor or health care team about your risks and ways you can lower them. Your cholesterol level should be checked at least once every 5 years through a simple blood test. Be sure to have your blood pressure checked on a regular basis at home, at a doctor's office, or at a pharmacy. You may have high blood pressure without experiencing any symptoms.

If you have diabetes or are pre-diabetic, check your blood sugar levels regularly. Keeping your blood sugar under control will help lower your risk for stroke.

If you’ve been prescribed treatment for high cholesterol, blood pressure or diabetes, follow your doctor's instructions carefully.

Making healthier decisions and working with your health care provider can greatly reduce your risk for stroke.

