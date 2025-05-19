Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick A Ticket! Enter For A Chance To Win
You can enter ONCE per day for a chance to win a pair of tickets to your choice of 3 shows that are part of Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To…
You can enter ONCE per day for a chance to win a pair of tickets to your choice of 3 shows that are part of Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer:
Our 3 choices for today are all at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Styx on August 8th,
- MGK's Big Gig with The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band on August 13th,
- Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow on September 12th.
Get $30 tickets to many of the area’s summer concerts for one week only.
On sale this Wednesday, May 21st.
Go to livenation.com/tickettosummer for tickets and info.