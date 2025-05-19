Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick A Ticket! Enter For A Chance To Win

Contests
You can enter ONCE per day for a chance to win a pair of tickets to your choice of 3 shows that are part of Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer:

Our 3 choices for today are all at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

- Styx on August 8th,

- MGK's Big Gig with The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band on August 13th,

- Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow on September 12th.

Get $30 tickets to many of the area’s summer concerts for one week only.

On sale this Wednesday, May 21st.

Go to livenation.com/tickettosummer for tickets and info.

Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
