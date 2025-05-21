Kelly Hansen Announces Departure from Foreigner

Longtime Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen announced that he will be leaving the band at the end of their summer 2025 tour. Hansen shared this news during the band's appearance on The Voice last night (May 20), where they performed a medley of some of their biggest hits: "Feels Like the First Time," "I Want to Know What Love Is," and "Juke Box Hero." After announcing his pending departure, Hansen unveiled that the band's new singer would be Luis Maldonado, who has been in Foreigner since 2021 as their rhythm guitarist. Hansen said , "Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it's time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn't be prouder to hand this off to him."

Foreigner founder Mick Jones said in a statement about the singer change, "Kelly Hansen is one of the best front men in our business, and over the last twenty years, he has breathed new life into our songs. His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for Foreigner vocalist and guitarist Luis Maldonado to bring us home. I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position. Luis was my choice as a guitarist, and he has already shown us what he can do on lead vocals by fronting the band in South America to incredible reviews. He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights."



In March, Hansen announced that he would be unable to perform with Foreigner outside of the United States. At that time, Maldonado was announced to be taking on vocal duties on the band's shows in South America



Foreigner's upcoming U.S. tour dates will kick off on June 11 in Highland, Calif. A full list of those shows is below.