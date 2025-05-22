Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Musical Competition with Green Day During 2002 Tour

During the 2002 Pop Disaster Tour, Green Day's performances pushed Blink-182 to new heights. Each night turned into a musical showdown that lifted both bands' shows.

"They blew us off the stage the first few nights, and we were like, 'Oh s***, we have to up our game,'" said Mark Hoppus to NME.

Blink-182 closed the shows, and the timing was striking. Blink-182's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket was soaring, yet Green Day sat between their Warning release and the yet-to-come American Idiot.

The shows mixed punk's past and present. Before his success, Hoppus waited in line to buy Green Day's Dookie. Then, he shared stages with his former idols.

“We showed up, we thought we were cool, we had a Number One record [Take Off Your Pants And Jacket], we were the first punk band to ever have a Number One record, Green Day were on their way down for a little bit,” Hoppus said.

Despite the nightly musical battles, friendships grew backstage. "My wife and Billie's wife hit it off. Billie always treated us well," Hoppus shared. He said he was nice to them offstage.

The push to outdo each other sparked better performances. With a grin, Hoppus credits their rivalry for sparking Green Day's smash hit, American Idiot, in 2004. It contains hits like "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

These tales fill the pages of Fahrenheit-182, Hoppus's new book. His writing spans music, cultural impact, and beating cancer.

Starting August 28 in Hollywood, Florida, Blink-182 hits the road with Alkaline Trio. They say they have a renewed sense of purpose, and they focus on their shared love for the band.