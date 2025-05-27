Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 5/27/25
Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a pair of tickets to see Kansas at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino on…
Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of tickets to see Kansas at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino on October 4th
Connect 3 - A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE ACE FREHLEY AT THE EVENT CENTER AT RIVERS CASINO, FRIDAY JUNE 6TH
D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Tom Papa at Kimmel Center: Marian Anderson Hall on Saturday, November 8th
