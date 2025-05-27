Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 5/27/25

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of tickets to see Kansas at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino on October 4th

Connect 3 - A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE ACE FREHLEY AT THE EVENT CENTER AT RIVERS CASINO, FRIDAY JUNE 6TH

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Tom Papa at Kimmel Center: Marian Anderson Hall on Saturday, November 8th

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
