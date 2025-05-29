Jethro Tull Announces Six-Disc ‘Living in the Past’ Reissue Coming This July

A six-disc version of the 1972 compilation Living in the Past, titled Still Living in the Past, will hit stores July 11, 2025. The Parlophone/Warner Music release includes new remixes, early takes, and a full concert recording.

"After 53 years since its original issue, this collection with the Steven Wilson remixes and surround sound upgrades is a splendid addition to the Tull album series," Ian Anderson announced to Best Classic Bands.

Five CDs and one Blu-Ray are included in the set. The first three discs collect original mixes and Steven Wilson's remixes, while the complete 1970 Live at Carnegie Hall remixes span discs four and five. The sixth disc is a Blu-Ray consisting of 24/96 PCM stereo and DTS 5.1 surround mixes.

Four music films also come in the package, including "The Witch's Promise" and two takes of their "Teacher" promo videos, as well as a two-LP set with Wilson's stereo mixes.

Originally released in 1972 as a double LP, Living in the Past gathered scattered singles and unused cuts from 1968-1971. The expanded version adds more material spanning the band's first three albums leading up to their breakthrough Thick as a Brick LP. With Steven Wilson's new mixes, classic cuts like "A Song For Jeffrey" and "Locomotive Breath" shine with new clarity and depth.

Anderson mused, "I recall the recordings of many of these songs with surprising clarity and some I can still play from memory without a moment of hesitation. My mandolin and acoustic guitar tracks are amongst my personal favorites."