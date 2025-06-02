Don Henley’s Eagles Songs: Exploring His Iconic Vocal Performances

The Eagles are a legendary American rock/country band known for their harmonies, catchy tunes, and incredible instrumentation that dominated the radio during the 1970s and 1980s. Their hit songs included "Hotel California," "Take It Easy," and "Life in the Fast Lane."

The founding members of the Eagles were drummer and vocalist Don Henley, bassist and vocalist Randy Meisner, vocalist, keyboardist, and guitarist Glenn Frey, and string-instrument player and vocalist Bernie Leadon. Later members included Joe Walsh, Don Felder, and Timothy B. Schmitz. While each member added their distinct vocal style, Don Henley's stood out. Here's an in-depth look at Henley's vocal style, which helped the Eagles top charts across the country.

About Don Henley

Henley was born on July 22, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas. While in high school, he joined a country rock band called Shiloh, which brought him to Los Angeles, California. After meeting Glen Frey, they formed an early version of the Eagles with Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon in 1971.

This Southern California band quickly rose to fame with Henley's strong vocals, the band's smooth harmonies, and creative songwriting styles. After the Eagles disbanded in 1980, for the first time, Henley went on to have a solo career with hit songs such as "Dirty Laundry," "The Boys of Summer," and "The End of the Innocence."

In addition to songwriting, singing, drumming, and guitar playing, Henley is an environmental activist who founded the Walden Woods Project to preserve the land around Walden Pond in Massachusetts.

Don Henley's Distinctive Voice

Henley is considered a smooth tenor with a raspy, husky sound. He can hit high notes often found in the Eagles' top hits, including "Lyin' Eyes" and "One of These Nights." Henley has incredible vocal control and can hold long notes, making enduring songs that fans love. Some music critics describe Henley's voice as smooth as butter.

Rolling Stone ranks Henley 87th on its list of the 100 Greatest Singers of all time. Singer/songwriter J.D. Souther, who wrote or co-wrote several of the Eagles' songs, told Rolling Stone, "He has an amazing voice that is a mystery to us all." "I would call him one of the great blues singers of our generation."

Iconic Eagles Songs Featuring Henley's Lead Vocals

Many of the Eagles' songs feature frontman Frey's smooth voice, instantly recognizable in songs such as "Take It Easy," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," and "New Kid in Town." However, songs with ranges of high and low notes and raspy tones have Henley as the lead vocalist. These include the following.

"Hotel California"

Hotel California was recorded in 1976, and to this day, it is one of the Eagles' most notable songs. Frey and Henley wrote the song, but Henley was the lead singer in this iconic song about hedonism and excess in America. Two of the most memorable lines in this song are, "You can check out anytime you like / But you can never leave!"

"Desperado"

Hitting the low notes right on, Henley's voice gives this soulful song a powerful impact. He mixes ranges, and with his amazing ability to hold notes, the chorus stands out and touches your emotions:

"Don't your feet get cold in the wintertime?

The sky won't snow and the sun won't shine

It's hard to tell the nighttime from the day

You're losin' all your highs and lows

Ain't it funny how the feelin' goes

Away?"

It only took Henley four or five takes to record the track.

"Life in the Fast Lane"

This song, once again about excess and a hedonistic lifestyle, features Henley's voice as slightly distorted while he holds the note before diving straight into the next one. His voice is rough and ragged on this track, with dynamic guitar riffs and heavy drumming — ideal for the theme of this song: "Life in the fast lane / Surely make you lose your mind."

"One of These Nights"

Henley was the lead vocalist on "One of These Nights" with Meisner harmonizing with the high notes. Henley confessed that this was a challenging song to sing because of the high falsetto during some of the end lyrics to the verses, such as the last line of the pre-chorus:

"I've been searching for the daughter of the devil himself

I've been searching for an angel in white

I've been waiting for a woman who's a little of both

And I can feel her, but she's nowhere in sight."

This song is one of the best examples of the Eagles' flawless harmonies, with each member contributing to this soulful song.

Henley's Vocal Evolution Throughout the Eagles' Career

When the Eagles first formed, they sang country/rock/pop ballads and sweet songs with loads of harmonies. As their music evolved with the rock-oriented style of guitarist Felder, the sound of their music became harder. With this change in direction, Henley developed his distinctive powerful, raspy voice.

The Impact of Henley's Voice on the Eagles' Harmonies

Harmonies are the key draw to the Eagles' music. Depending on the number of singers contributing, they used two-, three-, and four-part harmonies for that endearing sound the band is known for. In some cases, they even had five-part harmonies, unheard of in most bands.

The band members generally used parallel harmonies to create the smooth sound of the Eagles without complicated harmonies that can often jangle the nerves. Henley and Frey had smooth tenor voices, Meisner a falsetto, and Schmit a high tenor; the harmonies were sweet and flowing, evoking emotion in every song. Once Walsh joined the band, he added a distinct, rough, and low harmony to the Eagles' songs.

The Enduring Legacy of Don Henley's Voice in Eagles Music