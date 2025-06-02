Contests
Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 6/2/25

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a pair of tickets to see WMGK Presents Boz Scaggs at Marian Anderson Hall in…

Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of tickets to see WMGK Presents Boz Scaggs at Marian Anderson Hall in the Kimmel Center on November 15th.

Connect 3 - A pair of reserved seat tickets for MGK's Big Gig starring The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band – August 13th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com.

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band at The Mann Center June 15th.

