Final Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne Show to Stream Worldwide

"Back to the Beginning," the all-star concert headlined by the final performance of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, will be available to stream worldwide.



In a post shared across social media, fans can order their livestream ticket now at BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees. The website notes that VOD Replay of the concert will be available "from July 5 shortly after event conclusion until July 7 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT."