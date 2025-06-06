Contests
Matt Cord Giveaways Week of 6/9

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a pair of tickets to see 38 Special on October 17th at the Keswick Theatre…

Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of tickets to see 38 Special on October 17th at the Keswick Theatre

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to see Bachman-Turner Overdrive: Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour at the Borgata Event Center in AC on October 31st

D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to "Stop Making Sense" at the Keswick Theatre on September 14th

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
