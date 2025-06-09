Bon Jovi Best-of Albums: A Comprehensive Guide to Their Greatest Hits Collections

It's no secret that Bon Jovi is among the most successful American rock bands of all time. With memorable hits such as "It's My Life" and "Livin' on a Prayer," these icons have dominated the rock scene since their inception in 1983. Between then and now, Bon Jovi's sound and musical style have changed and, to highlight this transformation, they have released several best-of albums. Let's look at Bon Jovi's best greatest hits compilations and how each represents different parts of their musical evolution.

Cross Road (1994): The First Major Compilation

Mercury Records released Cross Road, the first Bon Jovi best-of album, in October 1994. It summed up the band's early career and contains the tracks that made them international rock stars, such as "Keep the Faith," "Wanted Dead or Alive," and "Prayer '94", which was another version of "Livin' on a Prayer."

Cross Road also featured two new tracks: "Always" and "Someday I'll Be Saturday Night," which both resonated with fans and critics. In fact, "Always" became one of the band's greatest hits, owing to its touching lyrics and attention-grabbing melody. The song graced the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six months and became a Platinum-certified single.

Cross Road's track listing leaned heavily on Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet (1986) and New Jersey (1988). The band released these albums at the peak of their popularity. The compilation also incorporated some hits from Keep the Faith, which marked their transition into the 1990s. However, Cross Road only had one song each from Bon Jovi's earliest albums, Bon Jovi (1984) and 7800° Fahrenheit (1985).

Cross Road was a massive commercial success. In the U.S., the album was certified 7x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It also topped the charts in more than 10 countries and was the best-selling album of 1994 in the United Kingdom. To date, it has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Cross Road also bagged several awards, including the Metal Edge Readers' Choice Award in 1994 for the "Best Hits or Compilation Album." The compilation affirmed Bon Jovi's status as one of America's leading rock bands in the 1990s.

Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection (2010)

Bon Jovi released Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection in 2010, nearly two decades after dropping its first major compilation album. Unlike Cross Road, which covered Bon Jovi's early career, this collection expanded its scope, providing a more comprehensive overview of the band's musical legacy.

Featuring hit tracks from the following albums, ​​Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection highlighted songs from albums released between 1984 and 2009:

Bon Jovi (1984)

Cross Road (1994)

These Days (1995)

New Jersey (1988)

Have a Nice Day (2005)

The Circle (2009)

The tracks in this compilation album highlighted Bon Jovi's impressive stylistic transformation from arena rock and glam metal to adult contemporary rock. Something else that made this collection stand out was its single- and two-disc versions. The latter had four new tracks, including "This Is Love, This Is Life" and "The More Things Change," showcasing the band's creativity and adaptability. The single-disc version of Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection featured two new songs — "What Do You Got?" and "No Apologies."

It's also worth mentioning that this compilation album's track listing varied from region to region. While the U.S. version featured 26 tracks, the Japanese edition had 31. In contrast, the international version released in Europe and Australia came with 30 rock anthems.

Both Cross Road and Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection were well received. The latter debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., selling over 85,000 copies during the first week. It also topped the charts in other regions, including Ireland and Portugal.

Additionally, Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection was certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2015 for shipments surpassing 1 million copies. However, this album has not won any awards to date.

Representation of Different Eras

Cross Road and Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection represent Bon Jovi's career eras in compilations. These albums provide a snapshot of this band's most popular singles and showcase their stylistic growth, allowing us to appreciate their journey even more. In addition, the collections emphasize their global appeal across multiple generations.

Based on Bon Jovi's two major compilation albums, the band evolved from hard rock sounds in the 1980s to softer tunes in the 1990s. In the 2000s, these legends shifted to pop-rock, which was more radio-friendly at the time.

Some differences in Bon Jovi's greatest hits albums are the number of tracks included in each collection, their release era, and the number of discs available. For example, the standard edition of Cross Road had 14 tracks, while Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection featured 26 to 31 songs, depending on the version. In addition, the first compilation album was only available on one disc, while the second collection came in single- and two-disc formats.

Bon Jovi and 7800° Fahrenheit are underrepresented in both Cross Road and Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection. This could be due to their lower commercial success and cultural impact. The compilation albums don't feature any songs from Bounce, the band's eighth studio album, which was released in October 2002.

The Impact of Compilation Albums on Bon Jovi's Legacy

Compilation albums have played a big role in solidifying Bon Jovi's legacy as American rock icons. Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection has shown remarkable resilience on the charts. Over a decade after its release, the compilation re-entered the Billboard Top 200 in 2024 and climbed to No. 156.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the 2024 four-part Hulu docuseries chronicling Bon Jovi's history, has undoubtedly increased the popularity of the band's compilation albums. The media exposure introduced the band to a younger generation, earning it new fans.

The Enduring Appeal of Bon Jovi's Greatest Hits