This Day in Rock History: June 9

From breakthrough hits, notable recordings, and memorable performances to cultural moments of change and inspiration, the history of rock 'n' roll mirrors American society. Read on to discover some events and achievements in the rock industry on June 9 in past years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may remember these hits and milestones from June 9:

Bruce Springsteen signed with Columbia Records, his first contract after years on the New Jersey bar circuit, launching a relationship that continues to this day. 1979: "Love You Inside Out" by the BeeGees reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group's sixth consecutive hit to top the chart.

Cultural Milestones

June 9 events that reflect important developments in rock culture include:

Musical icon Bob Dylan received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Princeton University. During his visit, he witnessed a Brood X cicada swarm, which inspired his song "Day of the Locusts." 1993: What's Love Got to Do With It, the biographical film about rocker Tina Turner and her husband Ike, was released nationwide. Starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, the movie received critical acclaim, including Academy Award nominations.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Concerts and studio work that made history on June 9 include the following:

1998: Journey replaced founding lead singer Steve Perry with Steve Augeri at a show in San Rafael, California. Perry was unable to tour with the band.

Journey replaced founding lead singer Steve Perry with Steve Augeri at a show in San Rafael, California. Perry was unable to tour with the band. 2017: Glen Campbell, a member of the famed Wrecking Crew and contributor to bands such as The Monkees, released Adios, his 64th and final album, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease; he died about a year later.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These key events from June 9 reflected changes in the rock music industry:

1998: The Ronettes, known for hits such as "Be My Baby" and "Walking in the Rain," appeared in court to argue that producer Phil Spector breached their contract by failing to pay royalties to the group for more than 25 years. New York's highest court later found in Spector's favor.