Win Tickets To YES: The Fragile 2025 Tour
Listen to Kristen the week of 6/10 for a KEYWORD to enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to YES: The Fragile 2025 Tour At The…
In partnership withThe Keswick Theatre
Listen to Kristen the week of 6/10 for a KEYWORD to enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to
YES: The Fragile 2025 Tour
At The Keswick Theatre
These tickets are for the Wednesday October 8th show
You can buy tickets for either of the TWO night shows on October 8th and 9th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at KeswickTheatre.com
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.