Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: June 13-June 15

Philadelphia's weekend lineup delivers something for everyone — whether you're into chart-topping hip-hop, legendary rock, cutting-edge comedy, or live sports. Catch Fridayy's hometown performance at The Liacouras Center, laugh with comic Andre Kim at Punch Line Philly, or relive iconic anthems with Simple Minds at the Mann. Add in high-energy shows, Phillies baseball, and late-night jazz, and the city's buzzing from Friday through Sunday.

Friday, June 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7)

The Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

Tickets start at $53

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Fridayy brings his "Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not World Tour" to The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on June 13, 2025. A proud Philly native, Fridayy blends hip-hop, R&B, gospel, pop, and Haitian influences into a genre-defying sound packed with raw emotion. From celebratory anthems to soulful reflections, his live show promises a powerful and immersive experience. Special guest Vedo joins the lineup.

Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia

Tickets start at $25

Queens native Andre Kim is making waves with his razor-sharp jokes, smooth voice, and viral charisma. A regular at The Stand in NYC, he shares the stage with top-tier comedians and recently sold out his first show at The Comedy Store in LA. He also made a buzzworthy debut at Joe Rogan's Comedy Mothership in Austin. With 25 million Instagram views and appearances on "VICE Debates," Andre's fresh, fearless perspective has cemented him as a rising star in stand-up comedy.

Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7 p.m.

TD Pavilion at the Mann, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia

Tickets start at $30

Simple Minds is one of the U.K.'s most successful bands, with six No.1 albums and over 60 million records sold worldwide. Known for global hits such as "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and the U.K. chart-topper "Belfast Child," the group has headlined stadiums, played at Live Aid, and honored Nelson Mandela with unforgettable performances. Across four decades, Simple Minds has explored avant-garde, art rock, and stadium anthems while staying true to its signature sound.

Other Events