Brian Wilson Dies at 82

Brian Wilson, the legendary and influential singer-songwriter and co-founder of The Beach Boys, has died. He was 82.



Wilson's death was confirmed in a statement from his family via social media. The statement reads, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

In February 2024, Wilson was placed under a conservatorship due to being diagnosed with dementia. At the time, the Wilson Family issued a statement detailing the conservatorship. It stated that LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers, who had been longtime reps for the family, would serve as Wilson's co-conservators. The statement also notes that this decision was pre-determined by Brian and Melinda Wilson.



News of the conservatorship came weeks after the death of Melinda Wilson, who was married to Brian for 28 years. Following her death, Brian issued a statement honoring his late wife. He wrote, in part, "Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career."

He added, "She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her."

Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys

Brian Wilson co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 with his brothers, Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and close friend Al Jardine. They remain one of the most popular and influential bands of all time. Brian Wilson wrote or co-wrote many of The Beach Boys' biggest hits, with his primary songwriting partner being Love. Included among the many hits he wrote or co-wrote are "Surfin' Safari," "409," "Surfin' U.S.A.," "Be True to Your School," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "Don't Worry Baby," "Little Deuce Coupe," and "California Girls."



Of course, when most people think of The Beach Boys, they immediately think of their iconic and groundbreaking 1966 album Pet Sounds, which many still consider one of the greatest albums in music history. By the time the band started making Pet Sounds, Wilson had stepped away from touring with The Beach Boys due to mental health issues. However, his main focus became producing and songwriting, and his creativity and innovation were on full display with Pet Sounds.



Pet Sounds forever elevated the bar of what pop music could do and sound like, from its use of studio effects to its complex harmonies and use of overdubs. More than anything, Pet Sounds proved that pop music could be art.

Brian Wilson and Mental Health

Wilson struggled with mental health issues for most of his life, most of which were during times when acknowledging said issues was incredibly taboo. Infamously, Wilson was under the care of psychologist Eugene Landy in the 1980s. As treatment continued throughout the decade, Landy became more and more controlling of Wilson, from both a health and a creative aspect.



During this time, Wilson met his wife, Melinda. Their relationship was immortalized in the 2015 biopic Love & Mercy. The two famously met at a Cadillac dealership where Melina was a salesperson, which is shown in the biopic's trailer below.