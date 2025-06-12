Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Reaches 100-Week Milestone on Billboard Chart, Breaking Band’s Record

The metal anthem “Enter Sandman” has smashed through a new barrier. After 100 weeks on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart, it’s now outlasted all other Metallica tracks combined. Only two…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The metal anthem "Enter Sandman" has smashed through a new barrier. After 100 weeks on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart, it's now outlasted all other Metallica tracks combined. Only two other rock tracks have exceeded such staying power: AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" with its massive 520-week run, and Disturbed's haunting take on "The Sound of Silence" at 329 weeks.

Metallica released "Enter Sandman" in 1991, and it peaked at No. 3 in 2021. The gap between "Enter Sandman" and other Metallica hits tells quite a story. Their next best showing was "Master of Puppets" with just seven weeks on the chart. This contrast shows how much "Enter Sandman" stands alone.

The song appeals to many fans, ranking at No. 3 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart and No. 5 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales list. While it rules in staying power, "Enter Sandman" hasn't quite grabbed the crown for peak position. "Master of Puppets" and "Lux Æterna" both reached No. 2 in 2022. 

Metallica is an extremely successful rock band that's sold more than 58 million albums in the United States. They've also received nine GRAMMY Awards and 22 nominations.

These metal giants are still thundering across stages. On Metallica's website, they wrote: "Greetings from the road as the M72 World Tour currently rolls through North America… we're not ready to stop yet! An incredible year four of M72 in 2026 will take us back to Europe next spring and summer to visit some cities we have not been to yet." You can see upcoming tour dates and buy tickets on their website.

BillboardMetallica
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: June 13
MusicThis Day in Rock History: June 13BG Rand
27 Club: 5 Most Iconic Members
Music27 Club: 5 Most Iconic MembersErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Rolling Stones Turn to New Album After Scrapping Potential 2025 European Tour
MusicRolling Stones Turn to New Album After Scrapping Potential 2025 European TourLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect