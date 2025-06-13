John Lennon’s 1962 Love Letter to First Wife Could Fetch $54,000 at Christie’s

A tender message from John Lennon to his bride-to-be, Cynthia Powell, will go under the hammer at Christie's on July 9. Auction watchers believe it might bring $54,000.

The music icon wrote this candid, humorous letter in 1962. He recorded his thoughts across four pages during five nights in Hamburg, where the band played shows. "I love love love you and I'm missing you like mad … I wish I was on the way to your flat with the Sunday papers." he wrote to Powell, according to The Guardian.

Lennon's words described nights at Hamburg's Star-Club, where The Beatles played long sets and took short breaks. Between tales of music, he poked fun at his bandmate: "Paul's leaping about on my head (he's in a bunk on top of me and he's snoring) ... Shurrup Mcarntey!" He also asked Powell not to move in with McCartney's girlfriend, Dot Rhone, to preserve their privacy.

Written when he was 21, the words reveal a young man at the beginning of his stardom. "You sense that life is quite simple for him at this point: it's about playing music with the Beatles and going home to see Cynthia," said Thomas Venning, head of books and manuscripts at Christie's, to CNN.

In darker moments, the writing turns to Stuart Sutcliffe, The Beatles' former bass player. He died from brain bleeding just nine days before, and Lennon discussed awkward feelings when meeting Sutcliffe's fiancée, Astrid Kirchherr.