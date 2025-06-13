Matt Cord Giveaways Week Of 6/16
Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a 4-pack of Grandstand tickets to “The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400” NASCAR Cup Series Race…
Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!
Lame Ass Trivia - a 4-pack of Grandstand tickets to "The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400" NASCAR Cup Series Race - Sunday, July 20th
Connect 3 - a pair of tickets for night #2 of YES: The Fragile 2025 Tour - Thursday, October 9th at The Keswick Theatre
D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to see Jackson Browne at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock in AC on Saturday June 28th
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.