Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Stevie Nicks
Listen to Tony Harris the Week of 6/16 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Stevie Nicks At Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October…
In partnership withLive Nation
Listen to Tony Harris the Week of 6/16 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to
Stevie Nicks
At Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October 18th
Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.com
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.