Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Reader’s Digest Names Cape May to List of Affordable Trip Destinations for 2025

Reader’s Digest recently named Cape May to its list of 52 best quick trips for 2025. The magazine assembled a collection of easy-to-access U.S. and overseas destinations for budget-conscious travelers…

Michael Vyskocil
Cape May Beach

Cape May Beach

Getty Royalty Free

Reader's Digest recently named Cape May to its list of 52 best quick trips for 2025. The magazine assembled a collection of easy-to-access U.S. and overseas destinations for budget-conscious travelers that offer perfect ideas for weekend getaways or mini-adventures.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about visiting Cape May: 

"Take Exit 1 from New Jersey's Garden State Parkway, and you'll discover this charming Victorian beach town whose tree-lined streets are adorned with gingerbread-trimmed guesthouses. This Jersey Shore gem has a pedestrian cobblestone mall with toy stores, ice cream shops, and a small boardwalk with an arcade."

"Budget tip: One of the best souvenirs here is free, if you know where to look: Cape May diamonds, silicone gems that appear naturally in the sand. The kids will love discovering and collecting them."

"Where to stay: The Madison Avenue Beach Club offers condo units with kitchens and separate bedrooms and a big pool, at reasonable rates."

View all the travel destinations from the Reader's Digest list that won't break the bank.

Cape MayNew Jersey
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Wilmington Council Votes to Extend Bar Hours, Add Local Cigarette Tax
Local NewsWilmington Council Votes to Extend Bar Hours, Add Local Cigarette TaxDiana Beasley
What to Do Near Lincoln Financial Field in Philly for the FIFA Club World Cup
Local NewsWhat to Do Near Lincoln Financial Field in Philly for the FIFA Club World CupMichael Vyskocil
Spirit Airlines to Create New Nonstop Destination from N.J. Airport
Local NewsSpirit Airlines to Create New Nonstop Destination from N.J. AirportMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect