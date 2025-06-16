Reader’s Digest Names Cape May to List of Affordable Trip Destinations for 2025
Reader's Digest recently named Cape May to its list of 52 best quick trips for 2025. The magazine assembled a collection of easy-to-access U.S. and overseas destinations for budget-conscious travelers that offer perfect ideas for weekend getaways or mini-adventures.
Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about visiting Cape May:
"Take Exit 1 from New Jersey's Garden State Parkway, and you'll discover this charming Victorian beach town whose tree-lined streets are adorned with gingerbread-trimmed guesthouses. This Jersey Shore gem has a pedestrian cobblestone mall with toy stores, ice cream shops, and a small boardwalk with an arcade."
"Budget tip: One of the best souvenirs here is free, if you know where to look: Cape May diamonds, silicone gems that appear naturally in the sand. The kids will love discovering and collecting them."
"Where to stay: The Madison Avenue Beach Club offers condo units with kitchens and separate bedrooms and a big pool, at reasonable rates."