Former Beach Boys Manager Set to Release 1970 Brian Wilson Country Album

Fred Vail, the former manager of The Beach Boys, plans to unveil rare country music tracks he recorded with Brian Wilson in 1970. Known among fans as Cows in the Pasture, these recordings will debut next year as part of a documentary and album.

Vail told NewsChannel5 Nashville about how Wilson suggested creating the music: "'Fred, I want to do a country album,' What?! 'I want to do a country album.'" The project started as a joke. During car rides from airports, Vail would switch on country stations, sparking mock arguments about radio choices.

Producer Sam Parker sparked fresh interest in the old tracks. He called Vail, and they met near Fred's home in Franklin, Tennessee. Fred remembered, "Toward the end of the conversation, he asked, 'Whatever happened to the Cows in the Pasture album?' I said, 'Funny you should ask. I've got the tapes in my garage.'"

The recordings showcase Vail's vocals and Wilson's production skills. After Wilson's interest waned mid-project, Vail stored the tapes carefully for five decades.

The connection between Vail and the band started small. He booked them for a concert in Sacramento, California, in 1963, eventually becoming their concert promoter and manager. He was one of the first to hear Wilson's 1966 album, Pet Sounds.

During their final meeting in December 2024, Vail spotted signs of dementia or Alzheimer's disease affecting Wilson. This release comes after Wilson died at 82 on June 11.