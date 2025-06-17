Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: June 20 – June 22

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 4: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases on a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 4, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Philadelphia heats up this weekend with summer fun, standout concerts, and key matchups at Citizens Bank Park. From Phillies versus Mets rivalry games and RiverRink thrills to a candlelit Beatles tribute, the city offers something for every fan.

Philadelphia Phillies versus New York Mets

What: Major League Baseball featuring the Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Mets

Major League Baseball featuring the Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Mets When: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.

Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 7:10 p.m. Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia Cost: Tickets start at $39

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park with special promotions highlighting the weekend series. On June 20, Lights Up - Friday Night at the Bank features the Phillies in their City Connect uniforms and Pride Night presented by The GIANT Company — available with a Theme Night ticket. On June 22, fans can support hunger relief during Phans Feeding Families Night and participate in the annual food drive.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

What: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest When: May 23, 2025, through Sept. 1, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

May 23, 2025, through Sept. 1, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia Cost: Costs vary by attraction: Ferris wheel $6, double-decker carousel $6, carnival games $5 to $15, arcade pay-as-you-go, mini-golf $8 per game, Gravity Storm Moon Bounce $9

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest offers a vibrant waterfront escape packed with fun for all ages. Glide across an NHL-sized outdoor roller-skating rink, then explore the Midway's attractions — from the Gravity Storm Moon Bounce and a double-decker carousel to a 60-foot Ferris wheel, mini-golf, arcade, and classic carnival games. Refuel with Chickie's and Pete's Crabfries, Skelly's funnel cake, or a cocktail at The Lodge.

Candlelight: "Tribute to The Beatles"

What: Candlelight Concert Philadelphia series presents "Tribute to The Beatles"

Candlelight Concert Philadelphia series presents "Tribute to The Beatles" When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:45 p.m. Where: Media Theatre For The Performing Arts, 104 E. State St., Media

Media Theatre For The Performing Arts, 104 E. State St., Media Cost: Tickets start at $38

Experience the timeless music of The Beatles like never before at a Candlelight Concert inside the Media Theatre for the Performing Arts. Surrounded by the warm glow of candlelight, this 60-minute performance transforms Beatles classics — from "Hey Jude" to "Eleanor Rigby" — into a multisensory journey. With intimate seating, beautiful acoustics, and an unforgettable ambiance, it's a magical evening for fans of all ages.

Other Events

