Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: June 20 – June 22
Philadelphia heats up this weekend with summer fun, standout concerts, and key matchups at Citizens Bank Park. From Phillies versus Mets rivalry games and RiverRink thrills to a candlelit Beatles tribute, the city offers something for every fan.
Philadelphia Phillies versus New York Mets
- What: Major League Baseball featuring the Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Mets
- When: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.
- Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia
- Cost: Tickets start at $39
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park with special promotions highlighting the weekend series. On June 20, Lights Up - Friday Night at the Bank features the Phillies in their City Connect uniforms and Pride Night presented by The GIANT Company — available with a Theme Night ticket. On June 22, fans can support hunger relief during Phans Feeding Families Night and participate in the annual food drive.
Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
- What: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
- When: May 23, 2025, through Sept. 1, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
- Cost: Costs vary by attraction: Ferris wheel $6, double-decker carousel $6, carnival games $5 to $15, arcade pay-as-you-go, mini-golf $8 per game, Gravity Storm Moon Bounce $9
Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest offers a vibrant waterfront escape packed with fun for all ages. Glide across an NHL-sized outdoor roller-skating rink, then explore the Midway's attractions — from the Gravity Storm Moon Bounce and a double-decker carousel to a 60-foot Ferris wheel, mini-golf, arcade, and classic carnival games. Refuel with Chickie's and Pete's Crabfries, Skelly's funnel cake, or a cocktail at The Lodge.
Candlelight: "Tribute to The Beatles"
- What: Candlelight Concert Philadelphia series presents "Tribute to The Beatles"
- When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:45 p.m.
- Where: Media Theatre For The Performing Arts, 104 E. State St., Media
- Cost: Tickets start at $38
Experience the timeless music of The Beatles like never before at a Candlelight Concert inside the Media Theatre for the Performing Arts. Surrounded by the warm glow of candlelight, this 60-minute performance transforms Beatles classics — from "Hey Jude" to "Eleanor Rigby" — into a multisensory journey. With intimate seating, beautiful acoustics, and an unforgettable ambiance, it's a magical evening for fans of all ages.
Other Events
Philadelphia's entertainment scene shines this weekend with powerhouse performances and big laughs. From orchestral elegance and chart-topping hits to stand-up comedy, the city offers something for every taste:
- Cynthia Erivo with The Philadelphia Orchestra: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. at TD Pavilion at The Mann, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia
- James Blunt — "Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour": Friday, June 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. at The Met, Presented by Highmark, 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
- A Night of Laughs with Just Nesh: Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6) at The Loft, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia