Win a pair of VIP Seats to see Todd Rundgren
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of VIP Seats to see Todd Rundgren – Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8PM at Cooper River Park. It’s part of…
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of VIP Seats to see Todd Rundgren – Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8PM at Cooper River Park.
It's part of the Camden County Summer Concert Series.
For more info, visit CamdenCounty.com.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.