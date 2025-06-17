Win a pair of VIP tickets to see Todd Rundgren
Enter now to win a pair of VIP Seats for Todd Rundgren – Thursday, June 26th 8PM at Cooper River Park Part of the Camden County Summer Concert Series For…
Enter now to win a pair of VIP Seats for Todd Rundgren
– Thursday, June 26th 8PM at Cooper River Park
Part of the Camden County Summer Concert Series
For more info, visit CamdenCounty.com.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.