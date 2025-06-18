Contests
‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’: See Trailer for Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the new film 'Deliver Me From Nowhere.'
The trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new Bruce Springsteen biopic, has been released, and it's setting up the film to be a potential box office hit.

In the trailer, we get to hear Jeremy Allen White take on Springsteen's vocals for the first time, and he sounds pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, and unexpectantly, we see Jeremy Strong as longtime Springsteen manager Jon Landau, who demonstrates just how much Landau believes in the singer-songwriter. In fact, Strong said in a January interview with Deadline that Deliver Me From Nowhere is "a love story in a sense between these two men."

"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."

The film's cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.

Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on October 24.

