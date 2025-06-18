Steve Perry Pulls in $215K for Wildfire Relief Through Memorabilia Sale

The former singer of Journey brought in $215,000 by selling his music items to aid those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in Altadena. The money went to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

His handwritten lyrics for "Don't Stop Believin'" sold for $43,500, making it the top seller among 50 items from his private collection. Darkives Collectibles ran the sale, which included signed gear, vintage items, and rare music.

"It means the world to me to see these personal pieces, many of which carry deep memories from different chapters of my life, find new homes while helping a cause that matters so deeply to me," said Perry to Antimusic.

Written lyrics to "Faithfully" brought $12,000. A signed award showing Journey's platinum sales went for more than $10,000. Fans bid on gold and platinum records, concert shirts, and a "JRNEYFAN" plate from New Jersey.

Aric Steinberg, who runs Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, told Bravewords, "Steve has supported Sweet Relief for many years, he truly cares about the music community and this is another example of his kindness and generosity. The fire relief efforts in LA are ongoing and thousands of musicians and music industry professionals are still in desperate financial distress."

The sale put up test copies and signed versions of Perry's 1984 "Street Talk" solo work, plus Journey's "E5C4P3" and "Frontiers." Audio Media Grading checked each item before the auction.

This month saw Perry team up with Willie Nelson. They sang "Faithfully" as a pair at Ronnie's Place in Nashville and Perry's Love Box studio. Mike Rojas played piano, James Mitchell added electric guitar, and Mickey Raphael joined in on harmonica.