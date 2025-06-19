Phillies Ticket Incentive for The Matt Cord Show MGK Veterans Radiothon
Everyone that donates during Matt’s show is invited to enter for a chance to win a pair of Phillies tickets for their July 4th game at Citizens Bank Park. Just…
Everyone that donates during Matt's show is invited to enter for a chance to win a pair of Phillies tickets for their July 4th game at Citizens Bank Park.
Just look for the entry form on this page below and enter for a chance to win! We will pick 5 winners to receive a pair of tickets each.
The Phillies play the Reds on Friday, July 4th at 1:05pm. Get tickets and info at Phillies.com.
Back to the MGK Veterans Radiothon Page HERE.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories