Rock Hall No-Shows: 10 Times Artists Didn’t Attend Their Induction

In the long history of Rock Hall induction ceremonies, there have been many no-shows by inductees. Some of them were due to health or other personal reasons. Others? Not so much.



The latest no-show comes from Carol Kaye, the iconic session bassist who is part of the 2025 induction class. Kaye is one of the recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. In a since-deleted post on Facebook (but reported by Variety), Kaye's big issue has to do with being included in the popular session musician group, "The Wrecking Crew," which is a term she has long disliked. She noted, "I was never a ‘wrecker’ at all. That’s a terrible, insulting name."



Kaye also added that the Rock Hall ceremony "wasn’t something that reflects the work that Studio Musicians do and did in the golden era of the 1960s Recording Hits."

With that in mind, here are ten examples of Rock Hall no-shows in the history of the induction ceremony.

The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia

When the Grateful Dead was inducted in 1994, Garcia apparently wasn’t too fond of the entire concept of the Hall of Fame, which is why he sat out the induction ceremony. The rest of the band attended. Why is this notorious? The band brought a cardboard cut-out of Garcia to stand in his place. Hilarious!

Ike & Tina Turner

Tina Turner sat out the 1991 induction ceremony because she no longer wanted to be associated with her abusive ex-husband, Ike Turner. Ike’s reason for not attending? He was in jail serving a four-year sentence for cocaine possession. (Admittedly, this is a great excuse for not showing up somewhere.)



Fortunately, Tina was finally inducted as a solo artist in 2021. While she didn't attend her induction in person, she did send an acceptance video.

Grace Slick

So, what was Slick’s reason for skipping out on Jefferson Airplane’s induction in 1996? She said, “All rock and rollers over age 50 look stupid and should retire.” Whether you agree with her or not, you have to give the woman props for sticking to her words. Slick has maintained a very low profile for many years now.

Paul McCartney

When The Beatles were inducted into the Rock Hall in 1988, McCartney sat out the induction due to some then-ongoing issues around songwriting royalties. In a statement, Macca said, "After 20 years, the Beatles still have some business differences, which I had hoped would have been settled by now. Unfortunately, they haven’t been, so I would feel like a complete hypocrite waving and smiling with them at a fake reunion." Of course, he would go on to attend his own solo induction in 1999 and induct John Lennon in 1994 and Ringo Starr in 2015 for their solo work.

Three out of Five Members of Van Halen

This one was just a hot mess! Van Halen was part of the Rock Hall’s 2007 class, and around that time, there was a whole slew of drama going on in the band. (Surprise!) For starters, David Lee Roth was back in, but Michael Anthony was kicked out and replaced with Eddie Van Halen’s then 15-year-old son, Wolfgang. Also, Eddie needed to go to rehab. Once the dust settled, all who showed up to the ceremony were Anthony and Sammy Hagar.

Roger Waters

Pink Floyd were part of the 1996 induction class, but there were still major tensions in the band due to a 1986 lawsuit in which Waters lost against David Gilmour and Nick Mason over the use of their band name. The band would eventually reunite in 2005 for the Live 8 benefit concert.

Sex Pistols

Of all of the Rock Hall no-shows, the funniest comes via the Sex Pistols. The punk icons refused to attend their induction in 2006 in protest of the exorbitant cost for acts to attend, which can be upwards of tens of thousands of dollars per table. They did, however, send a note, which contained the intro, "Next to the Sex Pistols, rock and roll and that Hall of Fame is a piss stain." It was read by Rolling Stone founder/Rock Hall Board Member Jann Wenner to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart is a two-time Rock Hall inductee, but he's missed both of his inductions. When he was inducted for his solo work in 1994, he opted to stay home with his children due to a major earthquake that hit Los Angeles, where they lived. When he was inducted as part of the Faces in 2012, he was planning on attending and performing with the band, but he contracted strep-throat and couldn't speak. Apparently, some guys don't have all the luck.

Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses were part of the 2012 induction class, but Axl wanted no part. In a statement shortly before the ceremony, Rose said, "I strongly request that I not be inducted in absentia and please know that no one is authorized nor my anyone be permitted to accept any induction for me or speak on my behalf. Neither former members, label representatives, nor the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should imply whether directly, indirectly, or by omission, that I am included in any purported induction of 'Guns N' Roses.'" (Considering the crazy success of the GN'R's "Not In This Lifetime" reunion tour, this statement has aged awkwardly.)

David Bowie

Leave it to David Bowie to give the Rock Hall the coldest of shoulders and, perhaps, lay the groundwork for ghosting. Bowie was announced as part of the 1996 induction class. However, he was touring in Europe during the time of the ceremony. The strangest thing, though, was that he never released a statement about the induction or even acknowledged its existence. Cold-blooded or badass? You decide! He was still honored at the ceremony, with David Byrne inducting him and Madonna accepting his award on his behalf.