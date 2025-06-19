Rock Legend John Fogerty Brings CCR Classics to Niagara Falls Casino in August 2025

John Fogerty, the legendary lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), will rock the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls on August 30. The 8 p.m. show features up-and-coming band Hearty Har as the opener, and it's part of his highly anticipated Legacy Tour.

"John Fogerty is a true American treasure, one of popular music's all-time greatest singers, guitar players, and songwriters," wrote Fallsview Casino Resort on the company's page for the concert. Cathy Price, the Vice President of Marketing and Resort Operations, praised Fogerty and expressed excitement for the concert.

The tour spans three continents, and it includes stops at world-class venues. From the bright lights of the Hollywood Bowl to the muddy fields of Glastonbury, Fogerty brings his timeless sound to eager fans worldwide.

The rock star's voice has moved millions. His hits with CCR include "Proud Mary," "Susie Q," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." He's sold over 100 million copies, and he'll perform many classics.

His talent shines through multiple honors. He's earned spots in the Rock & Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, and his baseball anthem, "Centerfield," made him the first musician in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Fogerty received multiple Grammy Awards as well.