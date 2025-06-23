Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Topped Charts in 1977, Makes Comeback Through Social Media

Contests
(L) and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
In 1977, "Dreams" shot to the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and remained there for a week. The track marked a first for Fleetwood Mac, and it's still the band's only No. 1 hit in the United States.

Years later, in 2018, it struck No. 14 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart when a meme featuring a dancing video went viral. Then, in 2020, TikTok user Nathan Apodaca created another viral video of skateboarding and lip-synching to "Dreams." The song re-entered the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 12.

In a flash of inspiration, Stevie Nicks wrote the song in 20 minutes at a Fender keyboard. What started as basic piano notes turned into magic when bandmate Lindsey Buckingham stepped in and developed a more complex final version of the song.

The track landed on Rumours, an album that sold 40 million copies and won a Grammy for Album of the Year. Behind the music lay real pain. The band recorded while falling apart. Nicks split from Buckingham after eight years together, while the McVies ended their marriage.

Coincidentally, the day "Dreams" first reached number one coincided with a music milestone. On June 18, 1948, Columbia Records showed off their new 33 1/3 RPM record at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. These discs could hold over 20 minutes per side, and the new format changed music forever. Artists got more room to create, try fresh ideas, and pack more songs into each album. Without this shift, works like Rumours might never have come to life. 

A live version is available as well. Fleetwood Mac wrote on Facebook, "Recorded at The Forum in Los Angeles, RUMOURS LIVE captures the excitement of the band's opening night on August 29, 1977."

