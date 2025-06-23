Matt Cord Giveaways Week Of 6/23
Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!
Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of tickets to see David Lee Roth at Etess Arena Hard Rock AC on Friday August 8th.
Connect 3 - a pair of VIP Tickets to Camden County's Freedom Festival on Friday, July 4th at The Roland Traynor River Stage at Wiggins Park.
D-Student Trivia - a pair of tickets to Stevie Nicks at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October 18th
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
