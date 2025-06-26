Annie Lennox to Drop 200-Photo Career Book in September

Annie Lennox will release a photo collection called Retrospective next September. The book showcases her entire career, from her time with Eurythmics through her work as a solo artist, and it's packed with 200 carefully picked images.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member shared on Instagram: "There have been thousands of photographic images floating around in the zeitgeist throughout the decades of my life as a performer. In a way, each one serves as part of the picture-puzzle narrative of my story."

The visual memoir, set for release on September 16, 2025, by Rizzoli International Publications, begins with images of her groundbreaking work in the 1980s with Eurythmics, alongside Dave Stewart.

From electric stage shows to quiet moments behind the scenes, the photos paint a rich picture that blends raw snapshots with polished album covers. "With Retrospective, I wanted to look back at my life's work lived under the public gaze, throughout the creation of music — lyrics — recordings and film," she noted.

Yet this collection barely scratches the surface. As Lennox put it: "Each album, video, and photograph has its own identity and style. Retrospective could actually have been presented in many different ways, with many more different images. But for now — here it is... A memento — a souvenir — A life lived through imagery and sound. I hope you enjoy it!"