This Day in Rock History: June 26

From chart-topping duets to milestone concerts and legendary comebacks, June 26 has carved out a space of its own in the world of rock and pop history. Artists found new peaks, bands underwent major shake-ups, and fans witnessed unforgettable performances. Let's explore the historic moments that made June 26 a standout day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has seen hits climb the charts and cement their place in music history:

1982: "Ebony And Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder continued dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This would be its final week holding that No. 1 spot.

"Ebony And Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder continued dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This would be its final week holding that No. 1 spot. 1993: Pop rock sensation Duran Duran saw their hit "Come Undone" maintain its spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Peaking at No. 7, this hit would also make the Canadian Top Singles and U.S. Cash Box Top 100 charts.

Pop rock sensation Duran Duran saw their hit "Come Undone" maintain its spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Peaking at No. 7, this hit would also make the Canadian Top Singles and U.S. Cash Box Top 100 charts. 1999: Pearl Jam's hit "Last Kiss" skyrocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard Top 100. Moving from the 49th spot, it would stay on the charts for 21 weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Behind the music, June 26 brought big headlines and lasting cultural moments:

1996: Van Halen announced David Lee Roth's return as the band's frontman, replacing Sammy Hagar. This came after some tension between the band and Hagar, resulting in Hagar's firing.

Van Halen announced David Lee Roth's return as the band's frontman, replacing Sammy Hagar. This came after some tension between the band and Hagar, resulting in Hagar's firing. 2018: Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb was knighted by Prince Charles, becoming Sir Barry Gibb. He's perhaps most famously known for his falsetto voice.

Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb was knighted by Prince Charles, becoming Sir Barry Gibb. He's perhaps most famously known for his falsetto voice. 2024: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archives opened its World Series of Rock exhibit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the World Series of Rock concerts.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 26 was also a big day on the stage and in the studio:

1992: Elton John returned to the stage at Wembley Stadium for a three-day concert with Eric Clapton.

Elton John returned to the stage at Wembley Stadium for a three-day concert with Eric Clapton. 2012: Maroon 5 released their album Overexposed. It featured 10 new songs, including "One More Night," "Payphone," and "Daylight."

Maroon 5 released their album Overexposed. It featured 10 new songs, including "One More Night," "Payphone," and "Daylight." 2021: Bruce Springsteen returned to performing live shows on Broadway. This saw the rebirth of live events, as the fallout from COVID-19 was finally subsiding.