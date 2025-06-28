Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A 4Pack Of Adventure Aquarium Tickets

Listen to Kristen the week of 6/30/25 for a KEYWORD and enter it here for a chance To win a 4-pack of tickets to Adventure Aquarium And Dive into Kaleidoscope…

Eric Simon
Adventure Aquarium and Dive into Kaleidoscope Cove

Listen to Kristen the week of 6/30/25 for a KEYWORD and enter it here for a chance

To win a 4-pack of tickets to Adventure Aquarium

And Dive into Kaleidoscope Cove, the ALL-NEW world of color at Adventure Aquarium

– Opening Saturday, June 28.

Be mesmerized by flashlight fish and a glowing jellyfish exhibit in Glowing Grotto,

And Design and create new interactive experiences.

Plan your visit at Adventure Aquarium dot com

AdventureAquarium
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Win A Pair of Suite Tickets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!
ContestsWin A Pair of Suite Tickets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!Eric Simon
Summer Cash Contest 2025
ContestsSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect