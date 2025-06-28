Contests
Matt Cord’s Giveaways Week Of 6/30

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – a pair of Suite Tickets to join Matt Cord for “The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400”…

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - a pair of Suite Tickets to join Matt Cord for "The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400" NASCAR Cup Series Race - Sunday, July 20th at Dover Motor Speedway

Connect 3 - a pair of tickets to see George Thorogood and The Destroyers September 12th at the Tropicana Hotel AC

D-Student Trivia - a 4-pack of tickets to Adventure Aquarium

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
