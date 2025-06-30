Shane Hawkins Steps into Father’s Role as Chevy Metal Sets Off on 11-City Summer Tour

Chevy Metal starts an 11-city U.S. tour on July 12, 2025. 18-year-old Shane Hawkins will be behind the drums, taking over from his late father Taylor, who helped start the band.

"It's been so awesome playing with Wiley and Brent in Chevy Metal and keeping my dad's legacy alive," Shane Hawkins told Blabbermouth. "I can't wait for our first tour — I'm really excited to bring my own vibe to the music."

The band will play across the country until September 5, starting with The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. Their final stop brings them to The Copa at The Bootlegger in Las Vegas. Three August shows hit Southern California, with one special night at The Canyon Club supporting animal welfare through the Eastwood Ranch Foundation.

Band co-founder Wiley Hodgden sets clear expectations. "The shows will be loud," he said per AntiMusic. "It's old-school rock and roll: lots of drum solos."

Each night will bring classic hits to life. The band will likely blast through songs from Black Sabbath to Van Halen. Past shows have seen rock giants like Mick Jagger and Alice Cooper step on stage unannounced. Joan Jett and Gene Simmons have also joined in.

The story started small in 2002. Taylor Hawkins and his Foo Fighters drum tech Hodgden just wanted to play local spots. Guitar master Brent Woods joined later, bringing skills learned straight from Randy Rhoads.

After Taylor's passing, the band played two final tribute shows in London and California. What seemed like the end changed when Shane picked up his father's sticks to keep the music going.