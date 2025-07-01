Ozzy Osbourne: His Top 40 Solo Songs Ranked

After you get thrown out of one of the most influential bands of all time, what do you do for an encore? Ozzy Osbourne was a misfit, an unusual vocalist, he didn’t play instruments or write songs in the conventional sense… so his former Black Sabbath bandmates probably didn’t see him as someone who would rival them for popularity. Surprise, surprise: Ozzy Osbourne’s long second act has been one of the most surprising and tumultuous in the history of rock and roll.

Sure, the bottom-feeding celebrity news machine loves him as a headline-generating lunatic, but the reason why we still care after all these years is the amazing discography Ozzy has amassed over the decades. Here are our 40 favorite Ozzy jams from 1980 on. As Ozzy prepares to wrap up an incredible career, we listened to everything. Here are the 40 best solo songs from the Prince of Darkness.

40. “Let It Die” from Scream (2010)

The kick-off song from Ozzy’s last album for a decade, ‘Scream.’ Producer Kevin Churko (Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch) gave Ozzy’s sound a bit of a modern metal sheen here, with a more processed guitar sound, a funky cowbell line, and even some guttural vocals, although the song soon veers into a pretty intense jam that could have been an outtake from a classic Black Sabbath era.

39. “Black Rain” from Black Rain (2007)

The title track from one of Ozzy’s less-popular albums, this song is a highlight mainly because of Ozzy’s quick return to harmonica playing. Ozzy isn’t really an instrumentalist, but he also played harmonica on Black Sabbath’s “The Wizard,” 37 years earlier.

38. Dweezil Zappa w/ Ozzy - “Stayin’ Alive” from Confessions (1991)

We can hear the complaints coming already about the inclusion of this one: lighten up and have fun with this, Ozzy clearly did. It’s one of many goofy Ozzy collabs: he’s also worked with Was (Not Was) and Kim Bassinger (“Shake Your Head”), DMX and Ol’ Dirty Bastard (“Nowhere To Run”), the Wu-Tang Clan (“For Heaven’s Sake 2000”) and even Miss Piggy (“Born To Be Wild”). And yeah, Post Malone.

37. “Working Class Hero” from Under Cover (2005)

No one has more “working class” cred than Ozzy; the artist formerly known as John Michael Osbourne grew up in a poor family in post-World War II Birmingham, England, one of six siblings living in a two-bedroom house. This understated version of the John Lennon classic doesn’t need power from big guitars or drums; the pain in Ozzy’s voice tells the story.

36. “Road To Nowhere” from No More Tears (1991)

By the early ‘90s, hair metal was dead. Generally speaking, so were power ballads. But “Road To Nowhere” saw Ozzy looking back on his life (much like in the newer and better “Ordinary Man”); the lyrics rang true and felt less cheesy than many of hard rock’s slow jams that dominated radio in the late ‘80s.

35. “The Ultimate Sin” from The Ultimate Sin (1986)

Ozzy’s fourth solo album was a difficult one; he’d just emerged from rehab, and he was fighting with current and former members of his solo band. The title track and lead-off song from the album was a strong start to the record, most of which didn’t really hold up.

34. “Shot In The Dark” from The Ultimate Sin (1986)

The last song and the easy highlight from Ozzy’s most pop-metal album.

33. Lita Ford w/ Ozzy - “Close My Eyes Forever” from Lita (1988)

By 1988, everyone -- regardless of music taste -- knew who Ozzy Osbourne was. But this ballad was the first time he’d had a legit pop hit. His duet with former Runaways guitarist-turned-pop-metal-hitmaker Lita Ford was a number 8 hit (decades later, he’d reach number 8 again with “Take What You Want,” a collaboration with Post Malone (a song that, you’ll note, did not make this list).

32. Kelly Osbourne w/ Ozzy - “Changes” from Changes (2003)

Ozzy revisited this underrated Black Sabbath piano ballad as a duet with his daughter, Kelly. Altering the lyrics is usually an awful move, but there’s a bit of sweetness here, listening to the famous father and daughter singing to each other.

31. “Dreamer” from Down To Earth (2001)

This was Ozzy’s take on John Lennon’s “Imagine” (“Your higher power may be God or Jesus Christ/It doesn't really matter much to me/Without each other’s help there ain't no hope for us. The song, co-written with Mick Jones of Foreigner and Aerosmith collaborator Marti Frederiksen was definitely aimed at radio, and ended up with more gravitas than anyone could have imagined, as it was released just a month after 9/11.

30. Primus w/ Ozzy - “N.I.B.” from Nativity In Black 2 (2000)

Ozzy has tons of live albums where he revisits his Black Sabbath songs with his current band, but as great as Ozzy’s bands are, it’s tough to match Sabbath. But this version of “N.I.B.” is fun, because you can hear how much fun Les Claypool and Primus are having, jamming with the “Prince of F***ing Darkness.”

29. “Mississippi Queen” from Under Cover (2005)

Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut in England in February of 1970 (it would be released in the U.S. in June of that year). Meanwhile, Mountain released their debut, Climbing, including this jam, in March of 1970. Both albums are pillars of hard rock and metal. Ozzy’s take on Mountain’s classic is a blast, and features Mountain main man Leslie West on guitar (along with Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains, who played on the entire Under Cover album).

28. “Let Me Hear You Scream” from Scream (2010)

Ozzy had been yelling this at his fans for decades, it only made sense that he turned it into a song. It’s basically an anthem for rock fans, and who better to sing it than Ozzy?

27. “Under The Graveyard” from Ordinary Man (2020)

From the first songs released from Ordinary Man, Ozzy seems to be in a reflective mood, which makes sense for a 70-something-year-old metal icon.

26. “Little Dolls” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Ozzy’s original backing band -- bassist Bob Daisley, drummer Lee Kerslake, and of course, guitarist Randy Rhoads -- were unbeatable for the short time that they were together. And even if they weren’t as scary as Black Sabbath, Ozzy still sounds haunted here, wailing from the perspective of a doll being tortured by a sadistic master using needles and pins. “It's a pity/You'll pray for your death/But he's in no hurry.”

25. “Walk On Water” from Beavis And Butthead Do America (1996)

Ozzy apparently hated the version created for the flick; electronic artist Moby produced the track, but he was being too harsh. It was better than most of his previous album, 1995’s Ozzmosis.

24. “21st Century Schizoid Man” from Under Cover (2005)

Probably the scariest prog-rock epic ever; it’s from King Crimson’s 1969 debut, ‘In The Court of the Crimson King,’ and both Ozzy and guitarist Jerry Cantrell really get to sink their teeth into this, as does jam-band steel guitarist Robert Randolph, who guests on the track.

23. “Ordinary Man (with Elton John)” from Ordinary Man (2020)

As Ozzy and Elton John are wrapping up their touring careers, they united for this song, where they look back on their insane lives. Cynics might say that 70-year-olds can’t sing metal (or rock), but this is an honest and powerful song that a younger person could not sing. It’s a miracle that both of these guys lived to hit the big seven-oh, and neither of them are in any danger of dying “an ordinary man.”

22. “Steal Away (The Night)” from Blizzard of Ozz (1980)

It provided the perfect ending to Ozzy’s classic solo debut, charging straight out of “Revelation (Mother Earth),” it leaves you wanting more. Luckily, fans just had a few months to go before the follow-up, Diary of A Madman.

21. Motorhead w/ Ozzy - “I Ain’t No Nice Guy” from March Or Die (1992)

In 1992, if you had Ozzy, Lemmy, and Slash in a room, a ballad probably isn’t the first thing that you’d come up with. But Lemmy had been writing with Ozzy at that point - including Ozzy’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” and this was an extension of that partnership. Given that Ozzy was enjoying a huge resurgence in popularity in ‘92 and Slash was (and still is) one of the hottest guitarists on the planet, this should have been a huge hit.

20. “I Don’t Wanna Stop” from Black Rain (2007)

This, of course, is something of a mantra for Ozzy, and also for guitarist Zakk Wylde, who returned to Ozzy’s band for the Black Rain album.

19. “I Just Want You” from Ozzmosis (1995)

One of the two ballads that redeemed ‘Ozzmosis,’ Ozzy co-wrote this with Bryan Adams’ collaborator, but the Canadian hitmaker didn’t crank out lyrics like “There are no unbeatable odds/There are no believable gods!” Ozzy’s passionate vocals, along with Zakk’s George Harrison-esque guitar solo, make this one of Ozzy’s most interesting and powerful songs of the ‘90s.

18. “No Bone Movies” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

In which Ozzy addresses a porn addiction: “Can't kick the habit obsession of smut/Voyeur straining in love with his hand/A poison passion a pulsating gland.” Poetry with a purpose!

17. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” from No More Tears (1991)

You might think that ballads are wimpy, but would you have said that to Ozzy, Lemmy, and Zakk, who co-wrote the song? This one avoids the sap that ballads by the hair metal bands specialized in.

16. “Tonight” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Beneath the thunder of Randy Rhoads, Bob Daisley, and Lee Kerslake, “Tonight” is a classic ballad. Not a power ballad, but a Sinatra ballad, circa In The Wee Small Hours. While Ozzy’s original writing team - Ozzy/Randy/Daisley - are rightfully thought of as the scribes of timeless metal classics, their songs really transcend genres. “Tonight” also features one of Randy Rhoads’ greatest solos.

15. “Diary Of A Madman” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

While Ozzy looked a bit cartoonish on the cover of his second solo album, on the title track, he revealed that his struggles with mental illness -- something that discussed openly in 1981 -- were real. The lyrics include the line “Voices in the darkness/Scream away my mental health,” which are much scarier in retrospect; we now know that he has struggled with addiction, depression, and anxiety. Ozzy was always theatrical, but those painful groans at the end of the song were real.

14. “S.A.T.O.” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Legend has it that the song stands for “Sharon Arden, Thelma Osbourne” -- Arden being Sharon’s maiden name and Thelma Osbourne being Ozzy’s first wife. With that in mind, lyrics like “I can't conceal it like I know I did before /I got to tell you now the ship is ready/Waiting on the shore” -- and their sense of moving on -- makes more sense. Whatever the song is about, it’s one of many classics on Ozzy’s flawless second album - which will always live in the shadow of his debut.

13. “Believer” from Diary of A Madman (1981)

Bob Daisley got co-writing credit -- rightfully -- for the songs on ‘Diary Of A Madman,’ but for years, he didn’t get credit for playing bass on the album. The original album credited Randy Rhoads’ ex-Quiet Riot bandmate Rudy Sarzo (who joined for the tour but didn’t play on the album). Today, that’s been sorted, and rightfully so, as “Believer” features a nasty Daisley bassline that he deserves credit for.

12. “You Can’t Kill Rock And Roll” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

An anthem for any kid who has a hard time expressing themselves, but they find their truth in rock and roll. It’s timeless.

11. “Flying High Again” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

Ozzy was counted out by many after he was ousted from Black Sabbath; this song became an anthem celebrating his incredible and improbable success in the wake of his debut solo effort, 1980’s Blizzard Of Ozz.

10. “Suicide Solution” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

Is it about the late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, as Ozzy has suggested? Or, is it about Ozzy himself, as bassist Bob Daisley (who wrote the lyrics) suggests? Either way, it isn’t advocating drinking or suicide, although Ozzy was sued by the parents of a young man who took his own life, allegedly after listening to the song. If anything, the song is a warning about the dangers of alcohol dependency.

9. “Goodbye To Romance” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

For a very unconventional singer, Ozzy Osbourne has pulled off a lot of great ballads in his solo career. “Goodbye To Romance” is one of his best, and it wouldn’t sound out of place in a cocktail lounge, minus the solos by guitarist Randy Rhoads and keyboardist Don Airey.

8. “Gets Me Through” from Down To Earth (2001)

Another mantra from Ozzy, thanking the fans and the music for getting him into his 50s. Written by Ozzy with producer Tim Palmer, it features one of Zakk Wylde’s most monstrous riffs.

7. “Bark At The Moon” from Bark At The Moon (1983)

The highlight of Ozzy’s brief era with guitarist Jake E. Lee. While following in the footsteps of Ozzy’s late guitarist Randy Rhoads would be impossible, Lee at least co-wrote and played on one song that held up to the Rhoads era.

6. “Over The Mountain” from Diary Of A Madman (1981)

The opening track off of Ozzy’s second solo album, it immediately let the world know that Blizzard Of Ozz wasn’t a fluke. Like much of the first album, it featured a commanding Randy Rhoads riff along with a soaring solo.

5. “No More Tears” from No More Tears (1991)

Zakk Wylde’s finest moment. By the end of the ‘80s, Ozzy was in danger of becoming obsolete; 1986’s The Ultimate Sin and 1988’s No Rest For The Wicked made him seem out of step with a music scene that was getting heavier and that was, frankly, embarrassed by and disdainful of the hair metal that dominated the ‘80s. The song and video saw Ozzy staking his claim as the godfather of heavy music, and also showed that he could compete with his musical offspring.

4. “I Don’t Know” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

The first song from the first Ozzy solo album announced that he actually might be able to have a great second act, post-Black Sabbath. It also announced the arrival of a new guitar hero in Randy Rhoads, who not only didn’t try to mimic Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, he seemed to be a rare metal guitarist who wasn’t even influenced by him. Black Sabbath could never be topped, but Randy Rhoads (and bassist Bob Daisley and drummer Lee Kerslake) helped Ozzy to get out of their shadow.

3. “Mr. Crowley” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

This ode to Aleister Crowley would be great no matter what, but it’s Randy Rhoads’ solo -- his greatest ever -- that really puts this song over the top, and earns it its status as one of Ozzy’s greatest.

2. “Revelation (Mother Earth)” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)

Ozzy and his band put everything and the kitchen sink into this one -- which was impressive given that they produced the album themselves. Randy flexes his classically inspired acoustic chops here, but also plays some fearsome riffs. Don Airey uses then-modern synthesizers, but also grand piano. Lee Kerslake throws percussive instruments like chimes in, but also pounds the drums furiously.

1. “Crazy Train” from Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)