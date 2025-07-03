Contests
Blink-182 Drummer Snags $450 Can of Liquid Death Containing Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA

A $450 metal can with traces of Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA now sits in Travis Barker’s collection. The special drink container is one of only ten in the world and holds…

Dan Teodorescu
Travis Barker performs at the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

A $450 metal can with traces of Ozzy Osbourne's DNA now sits in Travis Barker's collection. The special drink container is one of only ten in the world and holds remnants from the rock star's iced tea sips.

"Clone me, you bastards," Osbourne said in a statement, as reported by People Magazine. Each can bears the star's signature and lab-certified stickers that prove its authenticity.

The makers dubbed it "Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy." They've hinted at wild possibilities — once science catches up with their imagination, owners might spawn their own mini metal gods.

Barker flashed his prized possession on Instagram Stories. The purchase adds to Osbourne's growing ties with the drink brand, which started when he backed their Death Dust electrolyte mix.

This DNA stunt comes right before Black Sabbath's final show hits Birmingham, England, on July 5. Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Anthrax, and Alice in Chains will gather to honor the heavy-metal pioneers.

As for Barker, he'll kick off the Missionary Impossible Tour in late August. His band Blink-182 will start the tour in Hollywood, Florida, with Alkaline Trio joining them through early October.

Blink-182Ozzy Osbourne
Dan TeodorescuWriter
