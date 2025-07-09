Universal Music Set to Roll Out Complete Aerosmith Album Collection With Hidden Gems

Starting on July 30, Universal Music Japan will unveil 20 Aerosmith albums. Each release includes extra tracks and mini-LP paper sleeves. This marks the first major release since the band switched to Universal Music Group in August 2021. This led to the release of their Greatest Hits album in August 2023.

The music will hit stores in four waves. The first set brings seven albums from their Columbia Records time, including Birth of the Beast (Aerosmith I) from 1973, Get Your Wings from 1974, and Toys In The Attic from 1975. Band members picked rare tracks for each album, a first for any Aerosmith re-release.

According to American Songwriter, Steven Tyler said, “As good as I am, I'm nothing without my band.” Guitarist Joe Perry said he plans to work with Tyler in the future.

Next comes four Geffen Records works from 1985 to 1993. The third wave brings their Columbia return from 1997 to 2012, and five live recordings fill the final set. These albums include Live! Bootleg from 1978 and Rockin' The Joint from 2005.

Sound expert Ryan Smith polished the first seven albums in 2013. These new versions keep the U.S. art and add Japanese obi strips from early prints. Tower Records buyers also get an extra treat: an A4 clear file with art by Sumiko Arai.

Fresh finds include raw takes of "Movin' Out" and "Write Me A Letter." Fans will hear a never-released version of "Walkin' The Dog" on the first album. Get Your Wings adds live cuts from a wild Texas show in 1978 and a rare 1971 spot.