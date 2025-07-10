Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win a $25 Gift Card To McDonald’s!

Listen to Tony Harris on Thursday 7/10 enter the KEWORD below for a chance to win A $25 Gift card to McDonald’s! The wait is over! The Snack Wraps are…

Eric Simon
Snack Wrap

Listen to Tony Harris on Thursday 7/10 enter the KEWORD below for a chance to win

A $25 Gift card to McDonald's!

The wait is over! The Snack Wraps are BACK at McDonald’s on July 10th — for good!

Enjoy a juicy chicken tender, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, in a soft flour tortilla.

Go Spicy with a fiery habanero kick — or Ranch, smooth with garlic and onion.

Get yours now at McDonald’s!

McDonalds
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
The Snack Attack Giveaway
ContestsThe Snack Attack GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Win a 4-pack of seats for MGK’s Big Gig
ContestsWin a 4-pack of seats for MGK’s Big GigEric Simon
Win A Pair of Suite Tickets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!
ContestsWin A Pair of Suite Tickets for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race!Eric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect