Paul McCartney Announces 2025 North American Tour Dates

Paul McCartney is returning to North America for a batch of tour dates this fall.



The 2025 North American leg of his ongoing "Got Back" tour kicks off on September 29 in Palm Desert, Calif. and wraps with a two-night stand at the United Center in Chicago on November 24 and 25.



Fans can register for access to presale tickets at PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com. The presale begins on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the general on-sale begins on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.