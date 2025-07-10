Paul McCartney Announces 2025 North American Tour Dates
Paul McCartney is returning to North America for a batch of tour dates this fall. The 2025 North American leg of his ongoing “Got Back” tour kicks off on September…
Paul McCartney is returning to North America for a batch of tour dates this fall.
The 2025 North American leg of his ongoing "Got Back" tour kicks off on September 29 in Palm Desert, Calif. and wraps with a two-night stand at the United Center in Chicago on November 24 and 25.
Fans can register for access to presale tickets at PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com. The presale begins on July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the general on-sale begins on July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
Sir Paul's latest tour dates in North America will mark his first performances on the continent since February. The music legend performed three intimate club shows at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on February 11, 12, and 14. The shows acted as a warm-up for his performance during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special, which aired on February 16.
Paul McCartney - "Got Back" 2025 North American Tour Dates
September 29 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
October 4 – Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
October 7 – Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
October 11 – Denver, CO — Coors Field
October 14 – Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center
October 17 – Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium
October 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
October 29 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
November 2 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
November 3 – Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
November 6 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
November 8 – Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
November 11 – Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
November 14 – Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
November 17 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
November 21 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
November 24 – Chicago, IL — United Center
November 25 – Chicago, IL — United Center