King Crimson Working on First Album Since 2003 With Present Lineup

After two decades of silence in the studio, King Crimson has started work on fresh material. "As we speak, we're doing a King Crimson studio album," said guitarist Jakko Jakszyk per Goldmine Magazine. Jakszyk recently released a solo album, Son of Glen, which he described as his most progressive work so far.

Robert Fripp leads the band, and other band members include Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, Jeremy Stacey, and Jakko Jakszyk. Their last studio work, The Power to Believe, debuted in 2003, and the current group last performed together in 2021. Their last live performance was in Tokyo in December 2018.

Work on the King Crimson album started after Fripp pulled through a health scare. In early 2025, doctors in Italy rushed him into surgery for a heart attack.

The band plans to record studio takes of songs from their live shows. Jakszyk said, "We've been doing it piecemeal, and then a couple of months ago, the management said, 'Can we?' So, yeah. I've been recording that with a view to it coming out in some format at some point. But who knows when?"

Jakszyk joined the band in 2013, and recent years brought sad news. In early 2022, co-founder Ian McDonald passed away. Then, ex-percussionist Jamie Muir died in 2023, and the death of lyricist and synth player Peter Sinfield happened in 2024.