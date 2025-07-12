Win a 4-pack of tickets to an Advanced Screening of FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS
Listen to Kristen the week of 7/14 and use the KEYWORD for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS on July 23rd, at…
In partnership withAllied Global Marketing
Listen to Kristen the week of 7/14 and use the KEYWORD for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to
FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST STEPS
on July 23rd, at 7pm
at AMC Cherry Hill
Brought to you by Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Welcome to the Family! Only in theaters July 25th
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.