Listen to Tony Harris the week of 7/14 for a Keyword to enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie comes to movie theaters nationwide on July 23 & 27.

An unforgettable concert film experience, combining iconic songs from his Pink Floyd days with those from his solo career

A breathtaking, emotional tour de force blending music, technology, politics, autobiography and social commentary.

Features songs from some of the most influential albums of all time: The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall