Win a pair of tickets to see Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie!

Listen to Tony Harris the week of 7/14 for a Keyword to enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Roger Waters This Is Not…

Eric Simon
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie!

Listen to Tony Harris the week of 7/14 for a Keyword to enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie comes to movie theaters nationwide on July 23 & 27.

An unforgettable concert film experience, combining iconic songs from his Pink Floyd days with those from his solo career

A breathtaking, emotional tour de force blending music, technology, politics, autobiography and social commentary.

Features songs from some of the most influential albums of all time: The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall

For tickets and information visit rogerwaters.film

Roger Waters
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
