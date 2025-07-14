This Day in Rock History: July 14

There have been some significant events on July 14, such as the storming of the Bastille by French revolutionaries. Decades later, a truck barreled through a pedestrian-filled street on Bastille Day, once again making headlines. Rock music also made news on July 14, although perhaps not quite as drastically. Here are some important events in the history of rock music that occurred on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 14 brought some notable movement on the Billboard 200 chart:

2000: Creed, Kid Rock, and Papa Roach all had albums in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Human Clay moved up to No. 6, The History of Rock moved down to No. 8, and Infest moved up to the No. 9 spot.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, rock culture continued to flourish with moments that deepened fans' connections to iconic artists:

1987: Steve Miller, the lead vocalist, guitarist, and founding member of the Steve Miller Band, received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star at 1750 Vine Street.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some July 14 performances have become part of rock's living memory:

2001: The Eagles performed at Piazza Napoleone in Lucca, Italy. The setlist included hits such as "Seven Bridges Road," "New Kid in Town," and "Life in the Fast Lane."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Other aspects of the music industry also made headlines:

1973: A drunk driver struck Clarence White, an American country and bluegrass guitarist and singer, after a show on July 14. He was known for his contributions to country rock during his time with the Byrds.

